Rajkot (Gujarat): Rajkot Police has said that it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MapMyIndia to ease traffic congestion. This step was taken for better traffic management for commuters in the city. This step taken to improve safety in Rajkot city and to make traffic flow smooth and regulated.

Rajkot Police is soon going to launch an application known as 'MapMyIndia Mappls'. Through this application, commuters will get instant traffic information. This is the first such initiative launched by the police in Gujarat. MapmyIndia's Mappls application is a free swadeshi app, that comes integrated with highly detailed and accurate digital maps and real-time navigation information.

This application also provides commuters to give feedback and real-time alerts. This application will assimilate all traffic advisories, notifications, and safety alerts for public use and enable the public to share feedback on any traffic or safety-related issues.

Raju Bhargava, Commissioner of Police, Rajkot said," Rajkot police has entered into an MoU with MapMyIndia to help commuters in Rajkot travel hassle-free and safely. This application will provide instant traffic-related information. The work of building this application has begun which will be completed in the next four to six weeks."