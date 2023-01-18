Rajkot: A class 8 student studying at Jasani School, Gondal Road, Rajkot, died of unknown reasons after she reached her school on Tuesday morning. She was rushed to Pandit Deendayal Civil Hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

The student's mother Jankiben Sagar accused the school of not allowing students to wear any sweater other than school dress exposing them to the biting cold. Jankiben claimed that her daughter has no medical history and was doing fine when she left for school.

Following the incident, the state government sought a report from the Education Department. The District Education Officer of Rajkot Kaila clarified that no school could stop a student from wearing extra sweaters apart from the school uniform.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and the viscera has also been sent to FSL adding that once FSL will submit its report then only the cause of death will be clear.