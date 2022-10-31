New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Morbi, Gujarat on Tuesday. Sources has confirmed but officially confirmation has not come yet.

Before this PM Modi who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan has decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which over 60 people lost their lives on Sunday evening.

The death toll due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi has increased to 141 as of Monday morning, confirmed Rajkot IG Ashok Yadav on Monday. "Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi adding that two persons are missing. He also said that when the two missing persons are located, the search and rescue operations will be over.