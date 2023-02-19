Surat: A team of the crime branch and Special Operation Group jointly nabbed a man who has been printing fake currency at his house at Kadodara in the Surat district on Sunday. According to police sources upon further investigation, the investigators recovered fake notes and printing material from him.

They further revealed that the accused was nabbed after the SOG team busted the fake currency racket from Srinivas Greencity Society, Kadodara and recovered Rs 4.81 lakh in cash. Police sources said that they received a tip-off that Praveen Rajaram Mali, a resident of Srinivasa Green City Society, Kadodara, is printing fake currency in his house (House number 66) and circulating them in the market as genuine notes.

Also read: Two Assam-based smugglers arrested in Kolkata, fake notes worth Rs 10 lakhs seized

They further revealed that during the investigation, the police recovered a huge quantity of counterfeit notes of Rs. 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 adding that a screen printing frame, colour printer, different types of chemicals, Sikurichi cotton thread, Mahatma Gandhi's image and money stickers were recovered from the spot.

Official sources said that police recovered 1,309 fake notes worth Rs 4.62 lakh. The police also recovered other equipment and goods worth Rs 4.80 lakh.

Surat District LCB P.I. BD Shah said that the Crime Branch and the team of SOG have taken joint action and captured the accused with counterfeit notes. Official sources said that the police are probing the matter and investigating the number of fake messages circulating in the market.