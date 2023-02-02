Ahmedabad: A Bangladeshi youth was arrested by police after he was trying to go abroad illegally from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The immigration office suspected the youth after he presented his passport.

Immigration Officer Umesh Deshmukh said that on Wednesday night, Dinesh Kumar Meena, who was on duty at the immigration counter, brought a passenger who was checking the boarding pass for immigration while clearing the counter of IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Dubai. The passenger identified himself as Baidya Sajib from Kolkata. When the immigration officer questioned his purpose of visit to Dubai, the accused could not give any satisfactory answer.

The immigration officer questioned the passenger and found out that the passenger's name was Rajanchandra Shyamalchand Sarkar, a resident of Bangladesh. The passenger confessed that he had entered India illegally from Bangladesh six years ago. He was living under the name of his uncle's son, who is currently living in Bangladesh and came to India ten years ago.

Also read: Gujarat couple held from Delhi for duping man by impersonating friend on WhatsApp

The immigration officer lodged a complaint with the airport police station against the passenger and the airport police arrested the accused by registering offenses under sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 114 of the IPC as well as under section 12(2) of the Passport Act. The accused has been handed over to the Special Operation Group.

PI Rashmin Desai of Airport Police Station told ETV Bharat that on the basis of the complaint of the Immigration Officer, a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested and handed over to the SOG who will further investigate the matter.