Ahmedabad: A police constable jumped from the 12th floor of his building along with his wife and three-year-old daughter in the Gota area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. The reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said on Wednesday. A case of accidental death has been lodged.

Kuldip Singh Yadav, working in Vastrapur police station's accounts department, was living with his wife Riddhi and daughter Akansha in Diva Heights in the Gota area for the past three years. According to an eyewitness Kantibhai Mevada, his wife Riddhi first jumped from the 12th floor, followed by Kuldeep with his daughter, around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

When Mevada rushed down, he found the bodies lying on the ground floor of the society. On being informed, senior police officers rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to the family for the final rites in their native village in Bhavnagar district. Police said they would probe all angles and search for a suicide note if left behind.