Vadodara (Gujarat): The forest and wildlife department officials busted a trafficking ring, arrested 27 poachers and seized two tiger skins, one leopard skin, five owls of different species, two monitor lizards, and the carcass of a leopard. In a joint operation with the local activists of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the teams of the forest department have conducted raids at several places leading to the major haul of wildlife products.

Speaking on this, forest officials said, "As soon as the information was received that illegal trade of animals is going on in the villages in border areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra, forest department along with Prevention of Cruelty to Animals conducted several raids. A total of 27 accused were arrested in the poaching racket. The forest department is investigating the case further."

Forest officials further said, "two tiger skins, one leopard skin, five owls, two monitor lizards, and remains of a leopard were recovered from the accused. They were nabbed when the forest department got a tip-off that some gangs were dealing in wild animal products in Valsad and Dang area and they were going to the border of Maharashtra to escape from the forest officials."