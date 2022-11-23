Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Nagendra Modi's centenarian mother, Hiraba will also cast her vote for the state assembly elections at the Vadibhai Vidya Complex's elementary school. Last year, Hiraba also cast her vote for the Gandhinagar Corporation elections.

Chief Election Officer P. Bharti said, "10,357 centenary voters registered in the state of Gujarat will exercise their right to vote out of a total of 4,913,5400 voters in both phases. As many as 5,115 of them will cast vote for 89 seats in the first round of voting whereas, 5,242 people will vote for 93 seats in the second round.

Bharti said, "Ahmedabad is the district with the highest number of centennial voters (1,500) followed by Vadodara district with 716 voters and then Bhavnagar district of Saurashtra with 628 voters above 100. Rajkot (547), and Dahod (531) voters. These five districts make up the top five districts with the most centenarian voters."

With the Assembly polls approaching in the state, the Election Commission has taken extra measures to ensure elections are conducted fairly. The list of final candidates for the second phase of elections has also been chosen. The State Election Commission released the voter profiles in Gujarat. The list of voters shows that there are around 10,357 who are above 100 years or older.

Voters who expressed a wish to cast votes at home due to old age ailments or Covid have received support from the Election Commission. Apart from senior citizens, physically abled people will be able to cast their votes from their homes. The voters will have to fill out a 12 D form to avail the benefits of postal ballots.