New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of BJP senior leader L K Advani to wish him on his 95th birthday on Tuesday.

Political analysts believe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to win the Gujarat Assembly election-2022. Against this backdrop, a lot of political speculation is going on about PM Modi making personal visit to Advani house. Union Ministers and top BJP leaders are paying a visit to Advani home.

Although officially nothing has been declared from the government and party side, the ruling party leaders are visiting the party's yesteryears stalwart Advani on his birthday in this election season.