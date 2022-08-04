Valsad (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to take precaution or booster dose of vaccines against COVID-19 when the cases of the viral infection are increasing in the country.

He made the appeal after inaugurating, through video link, various projects of the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission including a 250-bed multi-speciality hospital at Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district. "I urge all present here to take precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine. On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days," Modi said, addressing the huge gathering virtually.

"We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precaution dose," the PM added. The appeal from the prime minister came as new coronavirus cases have steadily risen in various parts of the country in the last few days. The hospital project will prove to be of great service to women and other needy sections of society, Modi said in his speech.

Recalling his long association with the Mission, he praised its record of service and said this spirit of duty was the need of the hour during the `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The prime minister also extolled the Mission's work in the field of rural health in Gujarat. "This hospital and research centre will make affordable quality healthcare accessible to everyone. This is going to give strength to the vision of healthy India in the 'Amrit Kaal'. This also strengthens the spirit of Sabka Prayas (everyone's efforts) in the field of healthcare, Modi said.

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is remembering its children who made efforts to bring India out of slavery. Shrimad Rajchandra ji was one such saint whose great contribution is part of the history of this country, he added. The prime minister also referred to Mahatma Gandhi's admiration for Shrimad Rajchandra ji.

Shrimad Rajchandra (18671901) was a Jain poet, mystic, philosopher, scholar and reformer.

The health policy that India is following today concerns the health of every living being and the country is running a nationwide vaccination campaign not just for people but also for animals, prime minister Modi further said. The Union government is trying to remove every obstacle which stands in the way of progress of our "sisters and daughters," the PM said.

Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital, built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore, will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to people in southern Gujarat region, Mission officials said. Modi also laid the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital and Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Patil were present at the function venue. (PTI)