Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a 3-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday(October 30) to attend a 'Diwali Milan' (get-together) and lay the foundation stones of various projects. As per officials, the PM will leave for Gujarat from Delhi on Sunday and will land at the Vadodara Airport at 2.20 pm.

From the airport, the PM will head straight to Leprosy Ground, Vadodara where he will lay the foundation stone of the Transport Aircraft Manufacturing Plant of the Indian Air Force. After his overnight stay at the circuit house Ektanagar (Kevadia), Modi will visit the Statue of Unity the next morning to pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Later, the PM will attend the National Unity Day Parade at the Parade Ground at 8.15. Later, in the day, the PM is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad to lay the foundation stone of various projects and spend the night at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan. On November 1, the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation in Jambughoda.

On the last leg of his visit, the PM is scheduled to attend the Diwali Milan organized by the Gujarat BJP for the workers of 182 assembly seats at Mahatma Mandir. The PM is scheduled to fly back to Delhi in the evening. Pertinently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed Gujarat Chief Secretary to transfer 51 officials to their respective headquarters (HQs) and report about the compliance by 4 pm Thursday.

The commission is likely to announce the assembly election dates in the coming days.