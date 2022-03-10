Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on March 11 and 12, right after the results for the assembly elections in five states are announced on Thursday. More than 4 lakh people are expected to attend a huge road rally from Ahmedabad airport to the BJP state office in Kamalam, BJP state president CR Patil said.

Various organisations, groups, residents, well-wishers, and activists will be attending the roadshow to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from that, PM Modi will attend the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan on the evening of March 11 and address the gathering. He'll also declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.

Khel Mahakumbh will start

Patil said that the Prime Minister will appoint office bearers of Taluka Panchayat, District Panchayat, Nagar Palika, and Mahanagar Palika on the evening of March 11 at GMDC Ground Ahmedabad under the 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' programme. Patil informed that on the second day of his Gujarat trip, PM Narendra Modi would attend the major inauguration celebration of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Khel Mahakumbh was started in 2010 in Gujarat under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of the state at the time, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants. Today, Khel Mahakumbh encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para sports.

Khel Mahakumbh has 45 lakh players enrolled

It should be noted that 45 lakh players have enrolled for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh so far, and the programme will be held concurrently in roughly 500 locations. Over 1100 prominent performers will perform live at the main event of the Khel Mahakumbh in Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium. Various athletes from multiple sports will also attend the event.

With no age bar, the Khel Mahakumbh witnesses participation of people from across the State who compete in various events over a period of one month. It is a unique confluence of traditional sports like kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, yogasana, mallakhambh and modern sports like artistic skating, tennis and fencing.