Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural event of the 30-day-long Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav in Oganj area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Wednesday . The festival marking the birth centenary of the titular Hindu priest will be held on a 600-acre site called ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar’ along the Sardar Patel Ring Road in Ahmedabad from 15 December to January 15 2023.

The celebration will culminate in the 'Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Festival' organized by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibagh, which is the global headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan.

There will be daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought-provoking pavilions. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan, Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives while providing comfort and care to millions of people. His real name was Shantilal Patel. The BAPS regards him as the fifth spiritual successor of Swaminarayan, after Gunatitananda Swami, Bhagatji Maharaj, Shastriji Maharaj and Yogiji Maharaj.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan was founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj. Based on the teachings of the Vedas and founded on the pillars of spirituality, BAPS reached out far and wide to meet spiritual, ethical and social challenges. BAPS aims to uphold the values of faith, unity and selfless service and cater to the spiritual, cultural, physical and emotional needs of people from all walks of life.

Special feature of the venue

The Pramukh Jyoti Udyan has been prepared by a group of 2100 volunteers . The Utsav Sthal has seven entrances, 8 ft high idols of saints near the entrances, 30 ft high golden idol of Swami Maharaj installed on a 40 ft wide and 15 ft high pedestal. Over 300 children and young artistes will perform in a light and sound show on a 180 feet wide stage at the foot high Mahamandir of Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi and the venue of the festival.

Besides, the Balnagari showcasing the biography of Pramukh Swami Maharaj has also been established to inculcate moral values in children. All basic facilities from drinking water to toilets, health center to library and sports arena have been set up at the venue. An estimated 80,000 volunteers will join the festival besides common people.

An online mobile application named 'PSM 100' has been set up top cater to the special occasion. The app will cater to parking, travel guidance and QR code facility for the visitors. Five exhibition halls - Sahajananda, Muktananda, Nityananda, Vartananda and Parmananda, have been set up where lakhs of visitors will be able to see the various presentations.