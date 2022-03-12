Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraben. He is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

Modi visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan Society in the Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar after completing his engagements for the day.

Modi's mother lives with his younger brother.

The Prime Minister reached there around 9 pm and had dinner with her and took her blessings, a BJP release said.

The Prime Minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad.

He also addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at state headquarters and tweeted that he had discussed how the party can serve the people even more effectively and contribute towards national development.

Later, he chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust to discuss the ongoing infrastructure up-gradation measures.

On Saturday, Prime Minister will address the first convocation of the Rashtriya Raksha University at 11 am. Later, in the evening around 6:30 pm, he will announce the opening of the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and address the public on the occasion.

PM Modi's visit is significant as the state is slated to go to the polls later this year. The BJP registered a win in four of the five states barring Punjab that went to Assembly polls in February-March, the result of which came on March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 assembly constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the party secured 47 seats out of 70 seats.

In Goa, BJP won 20 seats, out of 40, and got the support of independent candidates while in Manipur, the ruling BJP coalition bagged 31 seats out of 60 seats.

