Bavla (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Bavla as he campaigned for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. After the meeting, PM Modi reached out to seek the blessings of 104-year-old Manek ba. Gujarat State President CR Patil said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the blessings of Manek Ba and became emotional after remembering Lila Ba. PM Modi remembered his childhood days with Lila Ba and Manek Ba. Lila Ba was the first woman elected from the Janata Dal for the District Panchayat in the state of Gujarat."

November 4, 2022, was Lila Ba's sixth death anniversary. PM was so fond of 'ladoos' made by Lila Ba, that even after her death, 'ladoos' were sent to the PMO. The PM became emotional after remembering her. Manek Ba was Lila Ba's friend. After addressing the public in Bavla, PM Modi decided to meet Manek Ba and took her blessings ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.