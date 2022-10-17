New Delhi: With the aim to provide coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitalization without any cap on the family size and age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the distribution of PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today.

The distribution will be done via video conferencing at 4 PM. With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards. During the programme, Prime Minister will kickstart the distribution of these cards, after which printed 50 lakh coloured Ayushman cards will be distributed to all the beneficiaries across Gujarat, at their doorstep, by National Health Authority empanelled agencies after doing e-KYC of beneficiaries.

The Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) scheme in 2012 was started by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister to protect poor citizens from the catastrophic costs of medical treatment and illness. In the year 2014, ''MA'' Yojana was extended to cover those families who are having an annual income limit of Rs. 4 lakh. Later, this scheme was extended to several other groups as well. The scheme was rebranded as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana. With the launch of the AB-PMJAY, Gujarat integrated MA / MAV Yojana with the AB-PM-JAY scheme in 2019 with the name PMJAY-MA Yojana and the beneficiaries under MA/MAV and AB-PMJAY became eligible for co-branded PMJAY-MA cards.