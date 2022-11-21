Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on Sunday for a three-day visit to the state to campaign in the Assembly Election, met the party workers at the BJP office, Kamalam, at Gandhinagar in Gujarat here. As per BJP leader Anil Patel, PM Modi, who landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Sunday, headed straight to the Kamalam, BJP state office, to meet the party workers there.

PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat BJP state president C R Patil and chief minister state Bhupendra Patel. PM Modi also inquired about the workers who worked with him during his tenure as Gujarat BJP leader and later as Chief Minister of the state. PM Modi, who addressed public meetings in various districts and regions of the state on Sunday, will address three back-to-back Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Vijay Sankalp Sammelan rallies in the poll-bound state on Monday.

PM Modi's first rally on Monday will be in Surendranagar at 11 am, the next will be in Jabusar at 1 pm, and then in Navsari around 3 pm.