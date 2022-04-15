Ahmedabad/ Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat will commence on April 18 and will be marked by the laying of the foundation stone for the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine, as well as several other projects, Gujarat Education, Science, and Technology Minister Jitu Vaghani said in a statement on Friday. Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad Airport, and will be received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel alongside Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner and other government officials.

The highlight of the visit is going to be the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine on April 19. The centre is run as a collaborative project between the Government of India and the World Health Organization, with India being the host country via an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding). The Prime Minister will be attending the foundation stone laying ceremony. On the same day, he will also attend the 'Bhoomi pooja ceremony of the Ayurvedic University set to be established in Jamnagar.

On April 20, he will inaugurate the three-day-long Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar. The summit will be attended by industrialists, academicians and other personalities who will deliver their takes on ways to promote traditional medicines.

"One of the aims of the summit is to attract lucrative investments to build India as the Global Ayush Destination in the world. In recent years, India has seen enormous investments due to the absence of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) restrictions. The Ayush Ministry wants to keep building on this and utilize the platform to initiate target-oriented initiatives to enable the recognition and growth of traditional systems of medicine," a statement said in this regard. After the summit, the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi on April 20 at around 6 pm from the Ahmedabad airport.

With agency inputs