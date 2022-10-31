Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing an event in Gujarat's Kevadiya got emotional as he talked about the Morbi bridge collapse which killed at least 134 people. The PM in his address paused while talking about the incident and then continued in his broken voice saying that he has never experienced such pain in his life.

PM Modi said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, the government is with the bereaved families in every manner. The Gujarat government is carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the state government."

"Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi last night. He has been holding the command of the search and rescue operation since yesterday. The state government has constituted a committee to investigate this incident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations," the PM added.