Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Sunday nabbed a peon of Bank of Baroda (BoB) located near Ellisbridge in Pritam Nagar and his wife, who stole gold jewellery, silver ornaments and foreign currency all worth Rs 47.88 lakhs from two bank lockers. The police seized the jewellery and also identified the peon as Chirag Datania and his wife Archana Datania. The police said that the accused confessed to committing the crime.

During the investigation, the police found a bag full of jewellery after the police searched Chirag's house under suspicion. Chirag, during an investigation, said that he noticed 10 lockers were frozen by the bank if the customer does not pay locker charges, the bank transfers the valuables to two common lockers and vacates a private locker for the new customers.

Chirag and his wife planned to steal money and Archana entered the bank pretending to be a customer and was assisted by Chirag. Then the couple stole the jewellery from the two mutual lockers, said DCP M Division. The police recovered gold jewellery, silver ornaments, three passports and foreign currency from their possession. However, three mangalsutras, eight bangles and two chains were missing. A probe has been initiated to ascertain whether the accused has sold the jewellery or not. The accused couple has been remanded in police custody.