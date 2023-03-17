Bhavnagar (Gujarat) : A paralytic student, whose body below the waist got immobilised, arrived in an ambulance to take the Class 12 board examination in Bhavnagar of Gujarat. At the examination centre, Ishita faced a problem as she was asked to reach the second floor to give the test. Then, ambulance driver Salimbhah along with his associates carried her on a stretcher to reach her seat.

The incident has caught wide attention in Bhavnagar city of Saurashtra province. Due to this story of Ishita, the education department of the Gujarat government has been exposed for not making the necessary arrangements for the disabled and paralytics at the examination halls. The negligence of the department has drawn flak from the public.

Both the legs and the lower part of the waist of this girl student are not working. For this reason, she could not take the test last year. On the one hand, the government is talking about special arrangements for the disabled, on the other hand, paralytic girl Ishita's seat is arranged on the second floor in the examination centre of Bhavnagar.

She was giving an examination at the Nand Kunwar Ba Girls Hostel in Bhavnagar. Due to the side effect of the medicine, the lower part of her waist had stopped working. Salimbhai has taken the responsibility of taking the disabled girl to the examination centre and dropping her at home. Salimbhai has offered much-needed timely help for Ishita.

To take Ishita to the second floor, Salimbhai has made arrangements for some more helpers on his behalf. Ishita said that she had neuromyelitis optica. She has not yet completely recovered. Doctors had also told her that it may take some more time for recovery. Salimbhai of Sarvadharma Ambulance Service says that both the legs of Dikri are not working.

Till all her examinations are completed, he volunteered to help Ishita reach the examination centre and drop her back home. "I am ready to help her. If she has to be taken to the hospital also, I will do it," said Salimbhai.