Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat): At least 12 fishermen from Gujarat have been arrested by the Pakistan Maritime security on Sunday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The arrested fishermen had ventured into the sea for fishing in two boats. Reportedly, the fishermen will be taken to Karachi where they will be interrogated.

Earlier on February 1, an Indian boat that left the shores of Gujarat for fishing was allegedly hijacked by Pakistan. The neighbouring country as part of its Operation Mustad had also detained two fishermen from a boat named ‘Satyavati’. The fishermen were taken to Karachi for questioning.

Prior, Pakistan had hijacked two Indian boats. Also, the Pakistan Maritime Security had hijacked another Indian boat and detained three fishermen from near the coast of Porbandar. In another incident, as many as seven fishermen were kidnapped from a boat named ‘Tulsi Maiya’ off the Okha coast.

