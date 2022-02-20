Porbandar (Gujarat): Pakistan has captured at least 30 Indian fishermen and five boats off Gujarat's Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea on Saturday. A total of five boats have been seized by the Pakistan Maritime Security are Porbandar, Wanakbara, Okha 1 and 2 Mangrol (Gir Somnath).

Most of the boats that have been hijacked at present are from Okha and Porbandar.

While the Pakistan Marine Force has hijacked 20 boats carrying 120 Indian fishermen in the last 25 days, there is resentment among the fishermen over the lack of action from the government. At present, 1,200 boats and about 500 fishermen are lodged in Pakistani jails

Prior to this, on February 1, Okha's 'Satyavati' boat was hijacked by Pakistan Maritime Security from Indian waters off the Porbandar-Pak border. Earlier, on January 28, another boat 'Tulsi Maiya' was also captured.

On January 31, a contingent of BSF personnel patrolling in the Lakhpatwari Creek area of Bhuj caught hold of a Pakistani boat while trying to enter Indian waters. There were four to five Pakistani fishermen aboard the vessel. During that time, BSF apprehended one Pakistani civilian and three Pakistani boats, while the others managed to flee. The seized boats were searched and none of them was found suspicious.

Manish Lodhari of the National Fee Forum has demanded the release of the fishermen lodged in Pakistani jails.

READ: Pakistan captures 60 Indian fishermen including 10 boats off Gujarat coast