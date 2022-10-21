Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the line of fire after the netizens pointed out a hilarious flaw in the pictures of his visit to a school and his interaction with the students for launching the 'Mission Schools of Excellence' project in Gandhinagar ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

PM Modi on Wednesday purportedly visited a model classroom in Gujarat's Adalaj and the event was part of the launch of a scheme meant to modernize Gujarat's public school system. Modi shared several pictures on his Twitter account with a caption that read, "Some glimpses from the memorable interaction with our youth while launching the Mission Schools of Excellence."

However, soon after the pictures of Modi in a classroom were circulated online, the netizens pointed out several loopholes in the pictures. They quickly pointed out that the classroom PM Modi visited in Gujarat had a fake window sticker on the wall, a tiny classroom that could only accommodate six students, walls of the classroom that looked like it was made of cardboard, and the facial expression of the students.

Delhi AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged, "This school class is not visible, it is a fake classroom made for shooting. There is no window but a painting. There is only one row of desks in the class. The walls are fake. Children's dresses and shoes are looking new."

The Rashtriya Lok Dal also took a jibe at this and said that 'the temple of education has been turned into a temple of copying'. The party twitted, "In 27 years, BJP has not been able to build a single school in Gujarat where Modi Ji's photoshoot can be done. Hence, Photoshop/Flex has to be used. This is quite condemnable."