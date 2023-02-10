Surat: A 45-year-old man died and another was injured after their scooter was hit by a car in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place on the Pal Umra Bridge in the city. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Ghoghari, a resident of the Shivdhara Society of the Katargam area.

Mahesh and his wife Shobha Ghoghari were on their way to a wedding when a car rammed into the Activa, the official said. Both were shifted to the New Civil Hospital by ambulance, however, Mahesh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Later, Sobha was referred to Kiral Hospital in the city, he said. The car belongs to the municipal corporation car, he said. However, the driver was not seen at the spot. Locals said that the car driver also suffered minor injuries. "We have started an investigation into the matter and evidence is being collected to nab the accused," police said.

In a separate incident, two men died and two women suffered injuries after their car rear-ended a truck in the Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The incident took place around 10 am when the car was on its way to Biora. "Two men in the car died on the spot, while two women in the back seat suffered injuries. The deceased are yet to be identified, while the women are not in a condition at present to give statements to the police," Vijaypur police station in-charge Zuber Khan said.