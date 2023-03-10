Vadodara (Gujarat): A man died and five others were injured after Nilgai rammed into an auto-rickshaw carrying the victims from Sadhli village to Shinaur village. The accident took place near Sursamal village on Friday when the auto-rickshaw plunged into a ditch after it was hit by a Nilgai. The locals immediately rushed the injured to the nearest hospital.

The police said that they registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. Later, they shifted the body for post-mortem. Subsequently, the locals demanded that the Forest Department and the local administration take necessary steps to curb such incidents in the future.

Earlier in Maharstara, a Nilgai died hours after it was attacked by stray dogs in Murbad taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra, a forest official said. He said the female wild antelope had multiple canine bite marks, which led to deep wounds and bleeding. Villagers said they spotted a Nilgai being chased by stray dogs.

The animal was rescued and taken to a government vet, who initially treated the injured Nilgai, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). Later, the animal was shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), but it died on arrival at the facility, said Avinash Harad, the honorary wildlife warden of Thane district. He said heavy blood loss was the primary reason for the death of the Nilgai. Stray animals have been a major concern for native wildlife, especially in non-protected areas, which have equally rich biodiversity, Sharma said.