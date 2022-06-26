Bhavnagar: A rather unforeseen clip of sandwich-making has come to surface from the streets of Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Hitesh Sandwich, a streetside sandwich shop in Bhavnagar, has come to light for making an unusual 'heart-shaped sandwich'. Having picked up clout on social media, the sandwich chooses as base loaves of white bread cut into the shape of hearts.

In the video, customers are seen thronging the establishment as the sandwich-making is in full swing. The toppings, however, is where imaginative prowess is essential, as shredded chocolate, chocolate ice cream bars, and cheese are pumped between two sauced-up pieces of white bread, resulting in the streetside sensation. The sandwich, which is made on a wooden platform, is directly transported to the plate and handed over to the customer.

Along with netizens, the video has drawn the attention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Quote-tweeting the video, which shows how the sandwich is made, Abdullah wrote, “This “sandwich” just blew my mind. Who came up with this combination and how did they find a market for it?” The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference vice-president, who is fond of the Gujarat cuisine, added, “I love Gujarati food but I draw the line at this invention.”

