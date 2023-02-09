Surat (Gujarat): The Gujarat branch of the Trained Nurses Association has expressed its willingness to serve in earthquake-hit Turkey. The association has also written about the same to State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Urging the ministry to send them to Turkey and Syria, thousands have died due to devastating earthquakes, the association sent a letter stating that their team of trained nurses from Surat has wide experience to deal with emergency cases as they have worked in quake-hit areas of Bhuj, Nepal, and Latur.

President of the Surat Nursing Association, Iqbal Kadiwala said, "according to the protocol, a letter urging the ministry to send our team to Turkey has been sent to the Central and the State governments. Even when Nepal was devastated by an earthquake, we sent a letter to the government, and after their approval, our team had gone to Nepal to help the people there."

Claiming that the teams are well-trained, Kiran Domdia, general secretary of the Surat Nursing Association, said, "our team is trained to work even for 24 hours if required. We have written to the state and central governments and are waiting for their response. All members are ready to go to the quake-hit country and help the people there."

One of the team members Neha Kshatriya said, "our nursing staff is ready to go to quake-hit Turkey. If the state and the central government allow us, we will help the people by providing the best care and medical facilities." India is providing assistance to Turkey following the crisis by supplying relief materials and medical teams after an earthquake of 7.7 on the Richter scale devastated the country.