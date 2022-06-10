Vadodara: As outrage grows over remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, posters were pasted on a bridge in Gujarat's Surat and in some streets, calling for the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on the Prophet led to the row.

The posters read 'Nupur Sharma Arrest' with a mark on the sole of the shoe on her face and a red cross surrounded by a red circle. However, the persons who are involved in the incident are unidentified yet. The police, having taken cognizance of the incident, are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the people behind the posters.

The same national woman spokesperson of BJP had made a controversial religious remark during a TV debate after which protests have started in the country and abroad. Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were expelled from the party over the issue. Even after this, the protest against both continues to date, now protests have reached Gujarat too.