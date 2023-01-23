Vadodara: A non-resident Gujarati in the United States has roots in Karamsad town of Anand district was shot dead inside his house in Atlantic City. His wife and daughter suffered serious injuries in the attack.

The deceased was identified as Pinal Patel (52), his wife Rupal (50) and their daughter Bhakti Patel (17). The family moved to the United States in 2003 and owned a shop there.

According to official sources, on Saturday afternoon at around 1 pm Patel and his family returned home. When Pinal entered the house the unidentified assailants were already inside. Pinal asked them to back off but the assailants opened fire on him.

The assailants pumped 10 bullets into Pinal while his wife and daughter also got injured in the firing. Pinal's daughter Bhakti despite being injured took off her sweater and tied the wounds of her father to stop the bleeding. But unfortunately, Pinal Patel died on the spot.

Bhakti then called her maternal uncle Sanjeev Kumar and informed him about the incident who later alerted the police. At present Rupal and Bhakti have undergone successful surgeries and both are doing well. Guru Ghanshyamprakashdas Swami will perform the last rites of Pinal Patel in Mecca.

Their family house in Karamsad is currently unoccupied, as Patel's sister lives in Silvassa town in South Gujarat along with their mother. A neighbour of the deceased, Nilesh Patel, informed media persons about the incident after he got the news of the firing that led to Patel's death.