Ahmedabad: Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away here on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. Alagh (83) was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research here and was not keeping well for some time, his son Munish Alagh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh and said he was a distinguished scholar passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development.

Y K Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98. (PTI)

