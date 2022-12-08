Hyderabad: BJP managed to overcome a 'Jat insurgence' in Northern Gujarat and came out with flying colors, even capturing Congress strongholds in the Aravali and Banaskantha districts. Choudharys, the prominent community in Northern Gujarat, which has been a traditional vote bank for BJP and later became disgruntled with it due to the BJP government's decision to arrest and jail their leader Vipul Choudhary, seemed to have rallied behind BJP this time as well.

BJP also seemed to manage to split the voters in the community, using Sankar Choudhary, a rival to Vipul Choudhary in politics and also on the business front as Vipul's Dudhsagar Dairy and Shankar's Banaskantha Dairy team fight for control over the market.

The saffron party's clean sweep in the North means a death knell for the KHAM (Kshatriyas, OBCs, Adivasis, and Muslims) strategy of Congress, which they believed would give them rich benefits in the rural areas of Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) which unsuccessfully tried to formulate an alliance with the 'Arbuda Sena', an organization floated by the influential Choudhary community in the region, would soon emerge as the main opposition for BJP in these regions, resulting in a complete washout of Congress. Even the disgruntled Choudharys, seemed to have preferred AAP over Congress, giving BJP a clear majority in the region.

BJP has won 24 out of the 32 seats in North Gujarat, 10 seats in addition to their tally of 14 in 2017. Congress managed to win only six seats, losing 12 seats from their 2017 tally. AAP managed to give a tough fight to its rival from BJP in the Scheduled Tribe reserved Bhiloda constituency of Aravali district, a seat formerly held by Congress.

Rupsinh Bhagoda of AAP managed to finish second, pushing the Congress candidate to the third position. In Dhanera, a seat held by Congress, Mavjibhai Desai, an independent candidate managed to upset the grand old party. Desai is the vice chairman of the Banaskantha District Co-operative Milk Federation (Banas Dairy) and chairman of the Agriculture Producing Marketing Company of Deesa, who is a popular leader among the Choudhary community.

Congress' firebrand leader Jignesh Mevani, who had won from the Vadgam constituency as an independent candidate with the backing of the Congress party in 2017 managed to fight back to finally win against BJP rival Manibhai Vaghela, a former Congress MLA from the same seat who had left the party and joined BJP.

The SC reserved Vadgam seat, which had given Mevani a huge mandate in 2017, showed signs of a rightward swing when the counting progressed. However, much to the relief of Congress, he managed to emerge victorious. Congress faced the harsh realization that their traditional vote bank, the Dalits has abandoned them in this election. Even the selection of Jagdish Thakor, an OBC Kshatriya leader from the North Gujarat region as the state president of Congress, failed to help them win over the confidence of the OBC vote bank.



A battle Congress lost from the beginning

Congress had low-key campaigning, generally in Gujarat and especially in Northern Gujarat. It believed that their door-to-door campaigning, targeting the administrative flaws of the ruling BJP, among their strong vote banks, would reap rich benefits in the region. However, the absence of their most charismatic leader, Rahul Gandhi, in the campaigning caused a dent in the confidence of the voters in Congress. BJP, as usual, riding on the Modi factor, effectively managed to mask the anti-incumbency sentiments among the rural population.



Aravalli District



In the Aravalli district, Congress suffered an embarrassing defeat in all three constituencies - Bhiloda, Modasa, and Bayad- which it won in the 2017 elections. BJP managed to win over the people's confidence through the development mantra, winning over the caste and community sentiments that dictated the election results in this hilly district of North Gujarat.

Though most of the people rely on agriculture and animal husbandry for survival in this district, both Modasa and Bayad are urbanized and the promises of development by the ruling party seemed to have won over the confidence of the people.

The Scheduled Tribe reserved Bhiloda seat has seen some intense fighting between Rupsinh Bhagoda of AAP and Poonamchand Barnda of BJP, with the final result favoring the BJP. AAP managed to spoil Congress' chances in the seat, a Congress bastion with its Adivasi population.

The 2022 election results in this district speak volumes about BJP's entrenchment into the Adivasi/Dalit/OBC vote banks. Since 1990, BJP has been showing its strength in urban areas of Gujarat, while Congress managing to hold on to many of their rural pockets. The year 2022 brings an end to this voting pattern, with BJP emerging as the favorite among the rural population as well.



Banaskantha District

As for the Banaskantha district out of the nine seats Congress and BJP won four each. A consolation of the sorts for Congress, the reults in the Banaskantha district is far from a victory for the grand old party. Their only consolation is that even when BJP reconciled the Patidars by bringing back Hardik Patel, they could hold on to four seats, even wresting the Kankrej constituency from BJP.

Congress also managed to save their face with the win of Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit leader for Congress who was vociferous in his criticism of Modi. However, it is evident that Congress lost significant support from their traditional vote banks. AAP also has eaten into the vote share of Congress in this district.

Known as the largest milk-producing state in India and home to the largest milk cooperative society Amul, Banaskantha was once a Congress stronghold. However, there was a considerable shift post-1990 in the voting pattern in the district where BJP started enjoying an upper hand in the urbanized areas.

With the emergence of Jagnish Mewani, Congress saw a strong leadership for Dalit vote consolidation and supported him as an independent candidate during the 2017 Assembly elections. Mevani won with a comfortable majority and later joined Congress. In 2022, Mevani again won, but this time with a Congress ticket.

Dalits in the Vadgam constituency seem to have stood firm with Mevani, but in other constituencies, such consolidation did not happen. AAP, playing a similar pro-Dalit, pro-Adivasi card while claiming the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar, could have split the Dalit votes in other constituencies in the Banaskantha district.



Gandhinagar District

The ruling BJP had lost three constituencies out of the five in Gandhinagar district where the promises of development by the successive BJP governments could not fully materialize fully. Gandhinagar North, Mansa, and Kalol stood firmly with Congress during the 2017 elections when BJP managed to win the Gandhinagar South and Dahegam constituencies.

However, the voters in the district find a new resonance with their goals of development in the words of Prime Minister Modi, who had taken out 24 massive rallies in Gujarat as part of the election campaign. The glittering rallies could easily cover up the administrative flaws, allegations of corruption, unemployment, and similar failures of the Bhupendra Patel government. BJP has wrestled all five seats in the district in 2022.



Mehsana District

Mehsana, once the epicenter of the Patidar revolt, is now undoubtedly saffron. BJP, even when the 52,000-odd-strong community was up in arms against it in 2017, managed to retain five out of the seven seats in this district. They managed to add one more to their tally in 2022. Mehsana is a battle royale for the BJP as it includes Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP left no stone unturned to make sure that Patels continued to be their support base. Hardik Patel, who launched a scathing onslaught against Modi, demanding reservations for Patidars, soon turned the mouthpiece of the BJP, praising the Modi model of development. He has now on a BJP ticket from Viramgam and Patels are back in the BJP camp.

BJP made inroads into the other OBC communities, namely Thakors, Prajapatis, and Choudharys to offset the threat of Patidar deviation in 2017, and that has now come in handy to cement their position in the district with improved vote share. Congress has managed to win a BJP-held seat at Vijapur while losing Unjha and Bechraji to BJP.



Patan District

Alpesh Thakor was the key figure in the Congress camp during the 2017 Assembly elections in Gujarat. Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani, and Alpesh Thakor went all guns blazing in support of the Congress-led UPA, giving jitters to the ruling BJP. When caste equations define the fate of elections, the rise of these three youngsters, each representing three prominent communities in Gujarat, was a real threat to BJP and a boost for Congress.

It helped Congress to win 77 seats in Gujarat Assembly in 2017, its highest post-1990 takeover by BJP. However, the party with a 'double-engine' government was not ready to leave the field wounded. Alpesh Thakor, the young leader from the prominent Thakor community soon joined BJP, and then it was Hardik's to follow suit.

BJP was effectively nullifying the erosion of Thakor and Patel vote bank with the return of these two. Mevani, however, continued with Congress and was not ready to succumb to the pressures of the BJP. When Mevani refused, as many as 20 sitting Congress MLAs walked into the BJP camp. BJP managed to win three out of four constituencies in the district, leaving one, Patan to Dr. Kiritkumar Patel of Congress to win.

Sabarkantha District

The Khedbrahma constituency in Sabarkantha district, one among the four constituencies in the district, was the center of attraction early this year, when sitting Congress MLA Ashvin Kotval, a well-known Adivasi leader, resigned from Congress and joined BJP. BJP gave him ticket to contest from the Khedbrahma constituency. However, the Adivasi vote bank in the district was not willing to re-elect or to follow the major trend in the state and remained grounded with Congress, voting its candidate Tushar Choudhary the Assembly. BJP however won the three remaining seats.