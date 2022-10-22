Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : The Gujarat government on Oct 21 announced that people will not be fined for any traffic-related violations in the state from October 21 to October 27.

“Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it, said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.