Surat: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the Company Secretary (CS) results on Thursday in which Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani from Gujrat's Surat has secured the first position. As per the ICSI Company Secretary topper's list, Nikita secured the first position, followed by Girish D Marur and Harsh Dev Chaudhary.

Also read: 2500 govt schools across state to be closed down in Assam

Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani from Surat in Gujrat has secured 576 marks out of 900 in the Institute of Company Secretary of India December 2022 professional exam of Company Secretary and has topped the exam, making the entire city of Surat proud. Apart from Nikita, Anushree Dhiren from Surat has secured 505 marks out of 900 and has secured the ninth position.