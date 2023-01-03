Surat: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 57.39 lakhs in Gujarat's Surat, officials said. The accused has been identified as Harry, who was arrested by the Surat police from Delhi, Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar said. The arrest was made following a complaint by the victim Tomar.

Tomar said that the accused had come in contact with the woman through WhatsApp and befriended her by posing as a French national working as an engineer. He later proposed to her and offered to send her a gift from France. Later, the woman received a call purportedly from the Mumbai airport claiming to have received a parcel from Harry.

The woman was informed over the phone that the parcel contained gold jewellery, laptop, watch and £30,000, but the caller asked the woman for Rs 50,000 as courier charges if she rejected the parcel and Rs 35,000 for accepting the parcel. A few days later, Harry called the woman and said that he had come to India from France and had one lakh pounds with him for which he was arrested by the Customs Department.

The accused asked Rs 5 lakhs from the woman for his release, which she transferred to his account, police said. In a similar manner, from May 1 to August 12, the accused took Rs 57.39 lakhs from the woman on various reasons. The woman lodged a complaint with the cyber police station and the police arrested the Nigerian youth from Delhi. The accused told the woman that his wife had died seven years ago and he also has a daughter.