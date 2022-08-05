Dahod (Gujarat): A two-day-old girl was found abandoned in 40 feet deep well in Bhe village of Garbada taluk. It is being said that the girl was tied to a rope and lowered into a waterless well. Ants had bitten quite a bit on the girl's feet. For now, the girl has been kept at Zydus Hospital for treatment. Police have started efforts to register a case regarding this incident. The Child Welfare Committee has also started its proceedings.

Earlier, a 60-year-old Jokhlabhai Kasanabhai Hathila saw a girl inside the well he owns and informed the village Sarpanch about it. Later, Garbada Police also received the information and began an investigation inside the village.

Police engaged divers, who had to climb down 40 feet inside the well to rescue the infant. She was pulled out alive and kicking by using a basket. However, ants were seen nibbling the feet of the baby. Later, she was shifted to Zydus Hospital for treatment.

Rakeshbhai Prajapati, Superintendent of Children's Home-Dahod, received a call about a girl from Garbada police station. President Narendra Soni, Child Protection Officer Shantilal K. Taviad, Legal-cum-Probation Officer A.G. Qureshi accompanied by a team of Security Officer Rekhaben D. Vankar and two committee members, Lalabhai Suvar and Lalabhai Makwana, rushed to the NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) of the abandoned baby girl at Zydus Hospital-Dahod.

President Narendra Soni said, "We consulted the doctors in Dahod and took information about the health of the girl child and ensured proper treatment. If a guardian is not found, then adoption will be recommended as per the instructions of the government".

Based on the complaint of Jokhlabhai, the Garbada police have started an investigation by registering a case against the unidentified woman who left the girl in the well to die. "An unmarried girl might have become pregnant and that is the reason why the child was abandoned," said police, who are going to investigate the case thoroughly.