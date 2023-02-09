Ahmedabad: The police arrested a youth on Thursday for killing a security guard after he had an altercation with him over drinking water. The horrific act was captured on a CCTV camera in which the victim can be seen bludgeoned to death using a farming hoe by the accused. While the victim pleading the attacker to spare him right before the first blow landed and pedestrians fled the spot after watching the brutal act.

The accused was identified as Ramjatan Mukhiya, a native of Nepal, who used to work as a labourer in a hotel in Ahmedabad, said the police. "He had come a year ago to work as a labourer in a hotel in Ahmedabad, but he got a job in a pizza shop in the Vastrapur area. During the interrogation, the accused said that he had an altercation with the deceased guard over drinking water, after which he committed the crime.", said the police officer.

Lalabhai Sangada (30) used to work at the Vastrapur Lake Garden as a security guard and had been staying in a makeshift room on the lake premises opposite Kalyanpushti Haveli. He had been working there for 15 days. At the time of the incident, he was lying on a cot in the open as the assailant picked up a farming hoe and hit him on the head and fled the spot. The police are also trying to get details of whether the accused has been a criminal in the past or not.