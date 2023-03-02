Surat (Gujarat): A fatal accident occurred on the Navsari National Highway (NH) today, resulting in one death and several serious injuries. According to the police, the driver of a pick-up van was driving on the wrong side and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. The impact of the head-on collision caused the pick-up van driver to die on the spot, while the car passengers suffered severe injuries.

The locals who witnessed the accident rushed to help the injured and took them to the nearby Kharel Hospital. The accident caused a massive traffic jam in the area, leading to a difficult situation for the commuters. The police had stated that the car driver lost control and crossed over the road divider before colliding with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The Gandevi police of Navsari arrived at the scene with a team of seven members after receiving information about the accident. They cleared the traffic congestion by removing the damaged truck from the highway and began their investigation.

The 50-km stretch of the highway that connects Gujarat and Mumbai has been experiencing an alarming increase in accidents recently. Just last month, four people died and two were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Chikhali's Alipur village in Navsari on NH-48.

Read also: Gujatat: Nine die as bus rams into SUV in Navsari; PM announces ex-gratia

The authorities must take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of commuters using the Navsari National Highway. The increasing frequency of accidents on this stretch of road is a matter of concern and needs urgent attention.

The installation of CCTV cameras and speed limit signs, regular maintenance of the road, and stricter enforcement of traffic rules are some of the measures that could help prevent such accidents. Additionally, drivers must exercise caution while driving and follow the rules of the road to avoid accidents and ensure their own safety and that of others on the road.

In conclusion, the Navsari National Highway has witnessed another fatal accident that resulted in one death and several serious injuries. The authorities must take immediate action to improve the safety of the commuters using the road and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.