Kutch (Gujarat): A team of scientists from NASA are likely to visit the white desert in Gujarat's Kutch to study the salt-like crystal surface, which is similar to that found on Mars. The team is likely to undertake the visit in March, wherein a series of tests will be carried out.

Giving information about this entire research, Dr Mahesh Thackeray, Head, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, the University of Kutch, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, "Research centres like NASA and ISRO are involved in this research work. As a part of which the NASA team came to Kutch for research in 2013, 2014, 2015 and in 2019. NASA scientists have been researching the surface of Mars for many years."

"The rover sent to Mars by NASA had revealed images of the surface of Mars, but it is not always possible to go there to study the surface of Mars. The result of their imagery was found to be similar to 'Mata no Madh' village in the Kutch district. At the same time, the salt crystal found in the crater at Luna and later in the Great Desert of Kutch is also similar to that found on Mars," Thackeray said.

The great desert of Kutch which is spread over 23,000 to 24,000 sq. km is a geological basin in which different rivers and seas collect water at different times. When water cannot go anywhere else due to geological conditions, it dries up and a salt layer is formed in the desert.

When water dries up and the salt layer freezes, the remaining water on it becomes hypersaline and salt crystals are formed there. When salt crystals are formed in such an environment, there is sodium chloride as well as other chlorides and sulfates. Due to which different types of salts are deposited there. As a result, many bacteria and fungi accumulate in hypersaline water and increase their numbers.

There are many places in the Kutch where bacteria grow and thrive in different salts which only takes place in Kutch.

Meanwhile, a 6 to 12-month course for students will also be held in collaboration with Kutch University and Amity University on the topic of Planetary Geology. During the course, an extensive study will be done on Mars and many areas of Kutch will also be covered. The study will be conducted on the lands of Kutch's 'Mata no Madh', Luna Crater Lake, Dholavira and Great Desert of Kutch.