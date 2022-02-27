Junagadh (Gujarat): A distinctive turban of a Naga Sadhu (ascetic) has become the centre of attraction at the Mahaparva of Junagadh Mahashivratri that began on Saturday with the ceremonial flag hoisting.

Made with different kinds of colours, the turban is also decorated with beautiful beads and motifs. The Sadhu is wearing the turban for the past fifteen years as he was directed by his gurus.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Naga Sadhu said, "I donned the turban 15 years ago on the directive of Guru Dattatreya and Devadidev Mahadev. I shall continue living as Naga hermit with such turbans on their heads as long as Mahadev and Guru Dattatreya direct me to do so."

He further said that wearing the turban does not bother him and that the weight of the turban also does not bother him.

The Mahashivaratri celebrations are especially intriguing because of the relationship between culture and religion. A significant number of Shiva worshippers will join the Naga Sadhus' smoking Alakh for five days during the magnificent celebrations. Mahashivratri festival has also been renowned as a fair disseminating the colours of culture since time immemorial, alongside Mahashivratri fair.