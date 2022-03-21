Surat: In a show of social and cultural harmony, a Muslim teacher from Surat teaches the Bhagavad Gita to Hindu children at Jakhwada Primary School in the Surat region. Shah Mohammad Saeed has been providing education and sacraments to the village's youngsters for the past 12 years.

The Surat administration recently decided to implement Bhagavad Gita courses in schools. In Surat's Jakhwada Primary School, however, a Muslim teacher has been explaining the Gita verses to students for many years, transcending religious boundaries.

The school has about 71 students from both Hindu and Muslim backgrounds. For the past 12 years, Shah Mohammad Saeed has worked at the rural elementary school and has been effective in his attempts to educate the youngsters. The display of social harmony is witnessed as both Hindu and Muslim people coexist in Jakhwada village. The village's primary school teaches students in Classes 1 to 5, while the teacher teaches them, Bhagavad Gita.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Shah Mohammad Saeed claimed that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita instills excellent moral values in the students. "The youngsters save one rupee every day and bring biscuit packets to the government hospital to distribute to the patients. In addition, if the missing money is discovered in the hamlet, it is placed with the school teacher. The youngsters have all agreed that they will never gamble in their lives," he added.

