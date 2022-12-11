Morbi (Gujarat): The District Magistrate of Gujarat has filed a defamation complaint against Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson and RTI activist Saket Gokhale and his associate Daksh Patel in his individual capacity in relation to Gokhale's tweet of alleged fake news claiming that Rs 30 crore was spent during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi by the administration after a suspension bridge collapsed. As many as 135 persons were killed in the mishap on October 30.

According to sources in the district administration, the district magistrate filed the complaint against Gokhale and Patel in the magisterial court under sections 500 and 501 of the IPC in relation to Gokhal'es tweet regarding the expenditure incurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Morbi.

They further revealed that the complainant stated that there was no such expenditure incurred during the Prime Minister's visit alleging that Gokhale's tweet was malicious and attempted to defame the administration.

"I was arrested on orders of BJP, got bail, re-arrested, & got bail again - all in a span of 4 days. I’m grateful to the Hon’ble judiciary for upholding my liberty. BJP is hilariously mistaken if they thought this would break me. I’m only going to come at them harder," tweeted Gokhakle questioning the ground of his recent arrest by Gujarat Police. He has been granted bail in the case.