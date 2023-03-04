Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has told the High Court that there is a need to repair as many as 63 bridges in the state in the aftermath of the Morbi bridge collapse last year. The Gujarat High Court which took a suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge mishap had sought a report from the state government regarding the status of various bridges in the state.

In the report submitted to the Gujarat High Court on Friday regarding various bridges in the state, the government said that among the bridges needing a repair, 12 bridges are in Ahmedabad, 13 in Surat, 4 in Vadodara, and 7 in Junagadh. The rest are in different provinces of the state, the government said.



Morbi bridge collapse: At least 135 people were killed after a suspension bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi area of Gujarat collapsed on October 30. Several others were injured in the mishap. The Gujarat high court, which took a suo motu cognizance had issued a notice to Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd of the Oreva group, which was tasked with the maintenance and operation of the bridge.

On February 22, the Gujarat High Court directed the Oreva Group to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next kin of 135 deceased. The court turned down the offer of the company of Rs 3 lakh compensation to each victim family. The high court has also sought a report from the state government over the condition of the bridges and whether any bridge needs repairs.

The Gujarat High Court also took note of the ongoing dispute over the Hatkeshwar bridge in Ahmedabad which has been closed as a precautionary measure.