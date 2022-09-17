Vadnagar (Gujarat): The tea stall where the Prime Minister used to sell tea will soon be kept in a museum. The government has decided to make the Vadnagar railway station a tourist spot with the Centre deciding to give it a face-lift. Arrangements are being made by the government to set up the tea shop in a museum. On the other hand, a duplicate tea stall will be set up to attract the people coming to the Vadnagar railway station. A tea stall will be set up similar to the tea shop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

The local businessmen benefitted from the influx of tourists visiting the Vadnagar Railway Station. The stories of how, as a kid, he would sell tea on the railway platform in Gujarat to fulfil the basic day-to-day requirements of his family. From being called a 'chaiwala' to becoming one of the most powerful men in the world, Modi’s journey has been both difficult and an inspiration.