Ahmedabad: Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth led a roadshow in Rajkot city of Gujarat upon his arrival in the state, on Monday. A 2-kilometre-long roadshow was set up to accord a grand welcome to Jugnauth, who landed at the Rajkot airport in the evening.

The Rajkot district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the welcome. Incidentally, he is the first Mauritian PM to visit Rajkot. Jugnauth will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the "WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines" on Tuesday in Jamnagar.

During the roadshow from the Rajkot Airport to Rajiv Gandhi Circle, the visiting dignitary, who is on a tour of India to boost bilateral cooperation in several areas, was cheered by people who had lined up along the route. The administration had set up 25 stages along the route for artists to perform a host of traditional dances.

Ancient garba, Talvar Raas using swords, Nashik Dhol and Kathak, among others, were the art forms which took the stage during the road show. Members as well as students associated with various social organisations and colleges took part in the roadshow held to welcome Jugnauth, said a statement from the district administration.

Also read: Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth to visit India