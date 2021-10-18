Surat: Two workers dead and 15 others received burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a mask factory in Palsana taluka, surat, Gujarat on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

More than 10 fire brigades were pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire was so fierce that smoke billowing out from the factory could be seen from a distance.

On receiving information, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala rushed to the spot and said, "The situation is under control and the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in ambulances from Bardoli, Surat and Kadodora ."

"The workers, who are working in the packaging unit were rescued by a hydraulic crane. Some people reportedly jumped from the building to save their lives. Two people have been reported dead and around 200 people have been rescued so far by the fire personnel," said Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli division.

Read: Major fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Okhla Industrial area