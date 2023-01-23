Surat: In a shocking incident, a man with a rope tied around his feet has been severely injured after he was dragged for about a kilometre by a truck in the Hazira area of Gujarat's Surat district on Monday. The Hazira police have started an investigation into the matter. The CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced online.

According to the police, a car driver who witnessed the scene rescued the man after he chased the truck and somehow managed to cut the rope saving the victim's life. It is not yet known how the man ended up tied to the rope. The man suffered severe injuries on his head, legs, and hands in the accident. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident in Tamil Nadu last month, a biker miraculously escaped with minor injuries after he was snagged by a rope from a truck, throwing him in the air. The biker was identified as Muthu from Srivaikuntam town in the Thoothukudi district. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. Muthu was on his way to work when the mishap happened. When he was crossing the Eral region, he was suddenly pulled off his bike and fell to the ground. A passerby who saw him falling rushed to help Muthu and took him a couple of minutes to get back to his senses.

In yet another incident in Karnataka, a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for about a kilometer following an argument in Bengaluru. Police said two cars, a Tata Nixon and a Maruti Swift collided with one another in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area. The Tata Nixon was being driven by a woman identified as Priyanka. A man, whom police identified as Darshan, was driving the Swift.

Following the collision, the two had an argument and when Darshan went to stop her car, Priyanka started the ignition of her vehicle. Darshan jumped over the car's bonnet and Priyanka drove the car for about a kilometer. After Priyanka stopped the car, Darshan and his friends broke the car's parts. Darshan suffered no injuries in the incident. Police arrested five people in this connection.