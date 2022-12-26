Surat (Gujarat): A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his former wife with a contaminated syringe in the Surat district of Gujarat. Police said on Monday that the accused committed the crime during a family outing on Sunday.

They also said that the attack took place when the accused along with his former wife and two children went out shopping. An official of the Rander police station said that the accused divorced his wife two months ago and invited her with their two children for an outing on Christmas day.

According to police sources during the outing the accused suddenly stabbed her with a contaminated syringe and fled from the spot. The victim felt disoriented and weak after the attack, police said adding that she somehow managed to reach the nearest police station from where she was rushed to a private hospital. They further revealed that after she recovered, the investigators recorded her statement.

Speaking to reporters Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat said that a case has been lodged under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 270 (act likely to spread the infection of dangerous to life), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC.

"The couple had married 15 years ago, and they got divorced due to some domestic dispute. The accused invited her with their two sons. In the evening, he stabbed her with an injection," he added.

The ACP said that during interrogation the accused told the police that he had sourced the contaminated syringe from the civil hospital. " We have started an investigation and more details will emerge after the report arrives from the forensic science laboratory," he added.