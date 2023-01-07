Jamnagar (Gujarat): A man was nabbed on Saturday for killing his 30-year-old wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the Sumsan area of the Lalpur-Theba Chowkdi bypass (LCB) of Jamnagar city. The LCB police and City Division after being informed by the locals, rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Shabana and the child as Rubina.

The police took the deceased's husband into custody over suspicion. The police during the interrogation found that Tareef slit the throat of the mother-daughter duo. The police recovered the bodies from behind Hotel Ten near Lalpur Chowk and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Guru Gobind Sinh Government General Hospital in Jamnagar.

A police officer said that the couple is reportedly living separately for the past four months as Tareef suspected Shabana's fidelity. The deceased, was a resident of the rural area of Jodiya, while the accused used to live in the Dared area. Rajkot B Division Police interrogated and arrested the accused.