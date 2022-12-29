Surat: The Namdar court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his eight-month-old daughter by throwing her to the ground on May 11, 2020. The man later rushed his daughter to a hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead. The police registered a case and since then the court has been hearing the case.

An official said that the accused, Umesh Hasan Sheikh, was sleeping at his home at Reshamwad in the Salabatpura area when his daughter woke up and started crying. Umesh in a fit of rage threw the eight-month-old daughter to the ground and later rushed to the victim to the new civil hospital. The doctor noticed the marks on the deceased's body and conducted a postmortem to know the cause of death. The hospital then informed the police and Umesh was taken into custody while the police prepared a chargesheet against the accused.